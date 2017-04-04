Tornado Confirmed: Gifford in Hampton County

The National Weather Service in Charleston, SC, has confirmed a weak, brief tornado hit just east of Gifford in Hampton County, South Carolina, on Monday, April 3rd.

A storm survey found that the tornado touched down about 2.7 miles east of Gifford, then traveled approximately one third of a mile east-northeast before lifting near Thomas Hamilton Road. The damage was limited to uprooting of small soft and hardwood trees. More widespread tree damage was just south of the tornado, associated with straight-line winds.

EF0 tornado hit at 4:43pm on Monday, April 3rd

Maximum wind speed, estimated at 80 mph

Maximum path width: 240 yards

Path length: 0.28 miles

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0