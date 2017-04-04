St. Jude Dream Home nears completion

Next week, tickets go on sale for the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.

Tuesday, the home in Pooler reached a milestone: All the contractors and subcontractors who are donating their time, materials and talents wrote their names on the cement slab in the dining room before the floors are installed.

It’s been a labor of love for all those involved because they know that the money raised will support treatment and research at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where no family ever receives a bill.

Mungo Homes is the project manager that is building the home at zero cost to St. Jude with the support of several subcontractors. The company is also the developer of the Davenport subdivision of Savannah Quarters.

Steven Mungo told News 3 what it means to help the St. Jude kids and families.

“To think that we can be a part of the solution to their problem is just really a great opportunity for us as an organization and everybody on the team jumped on this with both feet,” said Mungo. “(There is) tremendous enthusiasm. It’s been a great project for us.”

The home is valued at $400,000 and is 4,000 square feet. It will be raffled off in June. Tickets will be $100 and will go on sale Tuesday, April 11. Only 6,500 will be sold. Several open houses will be held in advance of the drawing.

News 3’s Ben Senger represented WSAV at the signing; WSAV is the exclusive TV partner for the dream home raffle.