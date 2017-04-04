South Carolina Disaster Recovery funds available for most vulnerable after Hurricane Matthew

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office held a town hall meeting in Beaufort County Monday to talk with residents about their Hurricane Matthew disaster recovery plan.

The SCDRO has received 65.3 million dollars to aid those in South Carolina who are still displaced from their homes after the hurricane, a grant that they say will only serve 13% of overall unmet needs in the state.

They’re prioritizing housing only, and their goal is to make sure that the most vulnerable citizens can get back into safe and sanitary homes.

However, there are terms from the United States Housing and Urban Development on how they can use the funds. The terms include at least 80% must be spent on the most impacted and a minimum of 80% must be spent on moderate to low income citizens.

“It is absolutely fundamental that we hit those that are the most vulnerable, those that are not gonna be able to run away from a storm if a storm were to hit or come back and recover themselves,” said JR Sanderson, the program management director, “We spent a lot of time in our eligibility process in making sure that we’re getting to those citizens.”

Their research found Marion County to be the most impacted by Hurricane Matthew, with 1 in every 7.7 residents applying for FEMA assistance, according to Sanderson.

The SCDRO estimates they will be able to fix approximately 800 homes with the funds, about 600 in Marion, leaving just about 200 throughout the rest of the state.

For the pockets of Beaufort County that are home to what the SCDRO considers to be the most vulnerable citizens in the state, they estimate they will be able to fix about 50 homes.

Those 30% at or below the average median income in their county in households with dependent age children or disabled residents will be prioritized.

In order to receive aid from the SCDRO you have to:

Own your home it has to be your primary home You must agree to live there for at least three more years if it’s a rental that you own, in Marion County, you have to agree to five year rent control Your income has to be 80% or below the county’s average

If you meet this criteria, you can start an application on their website at www.scdr.sc.gov.