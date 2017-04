New dates for SSU’s Indie Film Festival have been released.

The event, which was originally scheduled to take place in March, has been postponed to April 24-26.

The deadline for submissions has also been extended to April 15.

Now in it’s third year, the SSU Indie Film Festival is hosted by the Golden Tiger Film Society and SSU’s Department of Journalism and Communication.

This year, the competition is open to filmmakers worldwide!

