McIntosh County issues boil water advisory

McIntosh County, GA – The McIntosh County Board of Commissioners has issued a “boil water advisory” for all water used for drinking and cooking for the Cannon Bluff Community. The advisory applies to all customers of the Cannon Bluff Water System. There is currently no evidence of contamination, only indications of reduced pressure in the systems after a lightning strike shut down the system. Testing is on-going to assure residents of current information. The advisory status will be reviewed again tomorrow, Wednesday April 5.

