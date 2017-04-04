GDOT launches CHAMP, new roadway assistance program

SOUTHEAST, Ga.

The Georgia Department of Transportation rolled out a new fleet of vehicles in Southeast Georgia this morning at the Georgia Welcome Center in Port Wentworth—and it’s all for your safety.

The trucks are apart of a new program called CHAMP, which stands for: Coordinated Highway Assistance and Maintenance Program.

The white trucks are custom-equipped with push bumpers, messages boards, and other traffic control devices.

“The program is a program that is free to the public when they’re in need of something. As we’ve already indicated, 5-1-1 is already set-up. All you have to do is dial it on your cell phone for assistance,” said Ann R. Purcell, the Secretary for Congressional District 1 of the Georgia Department of Transportation.

There are nine of the CHAMP trucks in the Southeast region of Georgia that will operate on I-16, I-95, and I-516, however there are 51 units working for the program statewide.

CHAMP patrols interstates in Georgia (except I-59 and I-24) and outside Metro Atlanta, 7 days a week, 16 hours a day and CHAMP operators are on-call for the remaining hours.

GDOT says when you see one on the roadway, treat it like any other emergency vehicle, and move over to let them through.

The program will launch in the Northwest Georgia region on Tuesday, April 18th.

