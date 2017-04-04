Darien man arrested, facing felony charges for insurance fraud

Darien (WSAV) – A 35 year Darien man was arrested at his home this morning and charged with three counts of insurance fraud. Dennis Avera is accused of pocketing money from three clients according to the state insurance commissioner’s office.

State officials allege that Avera cheated at least three people out of their money but that they were not provided with auto insurance. They say they believe more people, perhaps many more- may be affected and are urging anyone who did business with Sapelo Insurance to call 1-800-656-2298.

Avera is facing three felony charges and his license has been revoked.

