Child predator investigation leads to arrest in Toombs County

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. – According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Alvie Kight reported that a proactive undercover investigation coordinated by the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office lead the arrest of Justin Tyler Wyant, age 30 of Erwin, N.C. on April 4. The one-day operation targeted online child predators and people who traffic children in the sex industry, including people willing to pay to have sex with a child. Wyant was arrested and charged with Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes. The sheriff’s office reports this arrest was part of a proactive effort centered in Toombs County. Wyant was located in a motel in Vidalia where he worked when the arrest was made.

