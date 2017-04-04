Child predator investigation leads to arrest in Toombs County

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. – According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office,  Sheriff Alvie Kight reported that a proactive undercover investigation coordinated by the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office lead the arrest of Justin Tyler Wyant, age 30 of Erwin, N.C. on April 4. The one-day operation targeted online child predators and people who traffic children in the sex industry, including people willing to pay to have sex with a child.  Wyant was arrested and charged with Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes.  The sheriff’s office reports this arrest was part of a proactive effort centered in Toombs County.  Wyant was located in a motel in Vidalia where he worked when the arrest was made.

 

