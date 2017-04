Chatham County (WSAV) – The Chatham Emergency Management Agency has announced the cancellation of it’s monthly siren test due to the possibility of severe weather.

The agency says if you hear the sirens Wednesday, you should seek shelter immediately.

No word on if the test will be rescheduled later this month.

Storm Team 3 will keep you updated on any severe weather threats throughout the day on WSAV and WSAV.com.