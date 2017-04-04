Beaufort Police install security cameras downtown to improve safety

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WSAV) – Beaufort police have added a new team to their street patrol, fourteen security cameras in the downtown area.

“I think Beaufort tries very hard to provide enough police enforcement and security and so forth, so the addition of the cameras being here I think is just an added step of security,” said long-time resident Wayne Gravenbauer.

Downtown Beaufort is a popular place for locals, tourists, and businesses.

“It’s gonna um, keep down the crime, which has been a lot going on on Lady’s Island here in Beaufort and so I think it’s a great idea,” said Lisa Gaymyers who works at Sea Island Carriage Company.

“You’d be surprised when I’m working in here after hours and the doors locked, you’d be surprised how many people try the door,” said Lynda Bransford, owner of Reflections Old & New.

The cameras survey from Charles Street to Carteret Street, with most along the waterfront park, in places the police call “key locations”.

“Whether it be people, a crash, vandalism, that they can go back and look at the camera or look at the footage and see if it can help provide an answer as to who was involved and maybe get some kind of help out of them,” said Gravenbauer.

The $70,000 dollar surveillance system was funded by tourist taxes and general fund money.

However, some locals don’t see the expense as a priority.

“I walk the trail, I’m down here all the time, I walk by myself, I don’t feel like it’s scary at all,” said resident Ellen Ross, “I think maybe if you had it more towards the businesses, but maybe less toward the swings and stuff. I mean unless they’re looking for vandals, I think it’s kind of a waste.”

“These cameras make us feel like we’re nice people and that we’re preventing crime, but I think we really tolerate way too much crime in the United States,” said Eric Longo, owner of Longo Gallery who thinks a lot more needs to be done nationwide.

The Beaufort Police Department said the video footage will be used as another tool to fight crime as well as provide evidence in court.