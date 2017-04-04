Update: Authorities locate missing Savannah teen

UPDATE: SCMPD says Karla Contreras has been located in Gainesville, GA. She is in good condition.

Savannah (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing girl who was last seen Saturday, March 18th.

Thirteen-year-old Karla Contreras was last seen in the area of Cottonvale Road and Highway 17.

Contreras is described as a Hispanic female, 5’ 4 tall, and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing orange pants and a blue flannel shirt.

Contreras is known to hangout in the Ogeechee Road area.

Anyone with information on her location should call 911, or contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.