Savannah, GA – Johnson senior Alexis Pierce led the Lady Atom Smashers to the GHSA Class 3A finals for the first time this season. Three different sources, the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Georgia Coaches Association and the Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame, named Pierce their Class 3A Player of the Year.
Alexis Pierce Name Class 3A Player Of The Year
