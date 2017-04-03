The Rape Crisis Center kicks-off sexual assault awareness month with ‘Jeans for Justice’

SAVANNAH, Ga.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and two organizations are working to bring more attention to sexual violence and ways you can help prevent it.

The Rape Crisis Center teamed up with Empire Construction at 8:30 a.m. this morning to kick-off the Jeans for Justice initiative and News 3’s Courtney Cole spoke to Kesha Gibson-Carter, the Director of RCC, to learn more about how it all got started.

Gibson-Carter says it began back in 1999 when a judge in Italy overturned the rape conviction of 45-year-old Carmine Cristiano.

Cristiano was serving time for raping and 18-year-old student, but the appeals court said the girl must have consented, because it would have been impossible to remove the tight jeans without cooperation from the person wearing them.

In protest, a large group of women lawmakers wore jeans to Parliament the next day. They also encouraged other women to go on a strike from wearing skirts– to stand in solidarity with the victim and in opposition of the statement made by the appeals court.

The protest caught on across the country of Italy, as well as around the Globe—including right here in Savannah—and every year the Rape Crisis Center gets behind the campaign to bring awareness to victim-blaming and sexual assault.

—

If you’d like to find out how you can participate in the movement or more about the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire, click here: www.rccsav.org

The Rape Crisis Center will be holding events throughout the month of April for Sexual Assault Awareness month, click here to view them: http://bit.ly/2otndPr

To learn more about Empire Construction, please visit www.empire-builds.com .