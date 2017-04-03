Putin offers condolences to the families of those killed in explosion

St. Petersburg (AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin is offering condolences to the families of those killed in a subway explosion in St. Petersburg today.

Ten people have been killed and an unknown number of injuries have been reported according to Russian media outlets.

The subway’s administration says all stations in the northern Russian city have been closed for the remainder of the day.

Video footage posted on social media website shows a train with mangled doors standing at the platform. Frantic commuters reach out into the doors and windows, trying to see if anyone is there and shouting “Call an ambulance!”

Russian Senator Viktor Ozerov says the explosion looks like a terrorist attack.

Putin is visiting the city and is expected to hold talks with the Belarusian president later in the day.