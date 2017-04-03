Developing: Pooler Police Charge Teenager In Walmart Fire Arson Case

UPDATE: Pooler Police Investigators have arrested an 18 year old man charged with setting a fire on one of the aisle in Walmart.

State fire investigators believe someone intentionally set a fire inside the Walmart in Pooler.  It happened Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., in the stationary section of the store.

It took dozens of people inside the Walmart to fight the blaze.

“There were an off duty Pooler Police Department officer and several store employees that extinguished the fire using fire extinguishers,” says Jay Florence, Georgia Deputy Insurance Commissioner.

No one was injured, but there was smoke and fire damage to one section of the store.  Officials are offering a reward of up to 10-thousand dollars for information leading to an arrest.

Call the Georgia Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.
Pooler (WSAV) — According to Walmart managers, their store on Benton Blvd. in Pooler will be closed Wednesday night after a small fire broke out inside the store.

According to the Pooler Fire Department, that fire was intentionally set in an aisle.

The store was evacuated Wednesday. That investigation is ongoing.

 

