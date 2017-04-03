Pinewood Christian Academy teacher killed in car crash

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. – In the teaching world, it’s an honor to be called, “Everybody’s Favorite Teacher.”

For Charles “Chuck” Sumner, the title came rolling off the tongue of all who knew him personally and by students who wished to have him in class.

Sumner taught middle school science for nine years at Pinewood Christian Academy in Belleville, Georgia.

On Saturday, Sumner was killed in a car crash while on his way to a golf tournament in Toombs County on Highway 152.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

On Monday, students and teachers returned to school still in shock after losing their teacher, coach and friend.

After school, Sumner, known as “Coach Sumner,” coached the Patriot’s football and golf teams.

“Our kids are hurting right now, we’re all hurting,” PCA Headmaster Clay Heel said.

Sumner is being remembered for his humor, heart and encouragement to all.

“A little bit unconventional in today’s teaching standards but the kids loved him,” Head Football Coach Keith Wesson said.

For Sumner, his passion remained in teaching children, both inside the classroom and on the field.

“He was single, didn’t have any kids, but he didn’t have any kids of his own but all the students were his,” Wesson said.

For Sumner, says Wesson, his goals wasn’t on wins or losses, but to live a live with greater purpose.

“You may not be the best athlete, the best student, the best golfer, whatever, but he wanted your best,” Wesson.

Now as the PCA community looks to heal in the coming months, Heel looks inward to find meaning in the midst of loss.

“When you’re going through tough times, what you need is family and faith and we’ve got both of those,” Heel said.

The funeral for Chuck Sumner is set for Tuesday, April 4, at 2:00 p.m. at the Soperton United Methodist Church.