Our Hometown: Chatham County Youth Commission to host annual Youth Rally April 15

It’s mission is to prepare young people for a lifetime of community service.

Saturday, April 15, the Chatham County Youth Commission will join E-93 Radio for its 2017 Youth Rally!

The FREE day of family fun takes place from 1 to 5 pm in Ellis Square and will feature a surprise national recording artist, local performers, music, and vendors!

If you’d like to perform, auditions will be held THIS Friday, April 7 at 5 pm at 124 Bull Street.

For more information, visit: chathamyouth.com, find them on

Facebook or follow them on Twitter!

