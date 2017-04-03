Inaugural event acknowledges peer mediators and their impact in schools

When it comes to solving problems, dealing with issues face to face is often best. That’s especially true where students are concerned. The Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire is preparing to host its first Youth Awards Extravaganza to recognize peer mediators and the tremendous impact they make on the community and as role models in their school.

Celebrating Youth Awards Extravaganza

Wed, April 12, 2017

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM EDT

Woodville Tompkins High School

151 Coach Joe Turner Street

Savannah, GA 31408

