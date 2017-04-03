Home Sales up but some younger buyers still wary, what’s local picture?

Latest housing figures nationwide say sales were up almost six percent in February, but that some people are still not buying homes because it’s too expensive.

Linda King, the chair of the Savannah Board of Realtors says locally she’s not so sure those numbers translate.

“In terms of the affordability factor I don’t agree with the national assessment. Our local area certainly has affordable housing and affordable ways to get into that housing,” she told me.

King does acknowledge that the area served by the board (Chatham, Bryan and Effingham Counties) was “greatly affected by the Recession.” She says some local markets took a severe dive but that some have bounced back to where they were and that others are now climbing back to where they were.

“I would say that now it is very competitive again in a number of areas with multiple offers,” King told me. “Then in other areas it’s a three to six months (wait ) to sell on average.”

Figures from the board indicate that in 2012 the average time to sell a home could be as long as one year. Yet the median price has increased by as much as $60,000 in the past five years. In February of 212, 275 homes sold (in the three county area) compared to almost twice that in February of 2017.

“I do think it’s an even market now in certain areas and it’s beginning to be a seller’s market,” King said.

Nationwide, the new information says that some younger people are more cautious in terms of buying. Some of that is because many are more mobile and need to move more for jobs and so renting makes sense. There’s also the factor that in some cases you can rent in a neighborhood in which you could not afford to buy.

King agrees but also says she thinks “Millennials are also looking for an investment when they buy a house and not just looking for someplace to live for 30 years so when prices start to go back up as they are now – that may bring more of them back to the market.”