Heart Walk – Hilton Head Island

The Palmetto Heart Walk presented by the American Heart Association – is the part of the organizations nationwide premiere event for raising funds to save lives from this country’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers – heart disease and stroke. Designed to promote physical activity and heart-healthy living, the Heart Walk creates an environment that’s fun and rewarding for the entire family. Your participation will help us raise even more in our fight to save lives. Walk with friends, family, coworkers or strangers you’ll bond with along the way. The Palmetto Heart Walk takes place Saturday April 29 at Shelter Cove Towne Center on Hilton Head Island. Walkers are eligible for a Heart Walk t-shirt or a Heart Walk back pack once they have raised a minimum of $100.

Advertisement