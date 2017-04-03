Back in the Day to Current Day: Emergent Savannah brings generations together to discuss activsm across time

Emergent Savannah is a growing social and cultural movement made up of people who believe Savannah is capable of evolving into a more intentional community.

Their vision is simple. Culture. Community. Conversation.

As a part of its collaborative event series, the agency is hosting a discussion bringing those who fought for civil rights together with those who are now taking up the mantle.

 

More details:

Back in the Day to Current Day: Savannah Activism Across Time

When: Monday, April 10, 2017
Where: The Sentient Bean. 13 East Park Avenue. Savannah, GA 31401
Time: 7:00PM

For more information or to get involved, email: info@emergentsavannah.org or visit website emergentsavannah.org

