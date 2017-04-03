A man touched by breast cancer sprinkles hope

Trevor Ferguson was engaged to the love of his life in 2000.

A year later Martina Correia was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“When I hear see or hear someone diagnosed with cancer or oh my mom was diagnosed yesterday, oh my sister or my dad. It takes me back years because I know what Martina did with her struggle with her battle,” explains Trevor

A champion of awareness, the warrior lost her fight.

13 years later our cameras captured Trevor, in the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade supporting survivors.

“For me it was maybe a form of telling them you’re successful at what you’re doing keep fighting don’t ever give up.”

The Nassau, Bahamas native and Junkanoo dancer thought about throwing out this personally designed costume, but he knew a greater purpose.

As a tribute to life his costume is now on display inside the Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion.

“A person fighting cancer I’m pretty sure the first thing they think of when they wake up in the morning I’ve gotta continue this fight. I think the last thing they think of when they go to sleep at night I’m still fighting this fight. So maybe just for a few seconds when they walk through this door just for a few seconds that thought will go out of their minds,” explains Trevor.

A vibrant exhibit that speaks energy, courage, faith, and hope.

“It becomes a big pink party down here on the first floor when people are ringing the bell ending their treatment. So this will just add to the celebration when they come down and ring the bell finish the journey,” explains Debbie Christian.

Trevor even surprised me by recognizing Buddy Check Three.

“As a tribute to you and your channel I put the Buddy Check 3 on the back of it. For folks who know what Buddy Check 3 represents I just hope when they saw it through the parade it would be a tribute and the work that you do.

“I certainly do appreciate what you’re doing you bring hope to so many in our community.

Those who have been touched by cancer…those who are going through their treatments every day, and we thank you.”

You can see the exhibit by visiting the Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion.

There’s also a book you can sign honoring survivors and those who lost their fight with breast cancer.

