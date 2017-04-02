USCB hosts 5K for the coach who brought sports to Bluffton campus

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WSAV) – Cross country was the first sport at the University of South Carolina Beaufort’s campus in Bluffton.

“We started with three people on the cross country team in 2007,” said cross country and track and field head coach Larry Kimball, who started the program.

“We moved down from Vermont to retire because I had coached up in Vermont and worked at Verizon… moved down here to retire and next thing I know I’m working full time loving every second of it,” he said.

Ten years and many medals later, he’s retiring, for real this time. And in his honor, USCB started a 5K run called the LK5K.

“I left my ego at the door years ago,” Kimball said, “We just have great kids come through the program, a 90 some odd percent graduation rate which is incredible.”

For many of those students, he’s the reason they’re at USCB.

“Larry recruited me from Vermont ‘cause he’s a fellow Vermonter,” said Jaime Thomas, who has been on the team for four years, “He’s a really selfless coach probably the most selfless person I’ve ever met in my life.”

“He came to my signing ceremony; he drove all the way to Goose Creek to sign me in to come here and he’s just been an amazing coach and he’s very understanding,” said Anyya Jones, a freshman on both the cross country and track teams.

Kimball even makes runners in the community feel like part of the team.

“Every practice that i come to he’s there,” said Seth Tucker, “He helps push me also, along with the guys, it’s a really great team community, it’s kind like I’m in college again.”

With Kimball’s departure, they started this race to raise money for their very own track on campus.

“Not even just gonna benefit us as a track team, it’s gonna benefit people in sun city, other teams on campus, anybody,” said Christian Slaton, a junior in both sports.

If you’d like to donate to help USCB fund a track on their campus, you can visit their LK5K website here.