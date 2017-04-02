Talking your rights and the wrongs, ACLU hosts “Freedom School” in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Nationally the ACLU is threatening to sue the federal government over how the Muslim immigrant ban is enforced. On the local level, the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia is teaching the public about knowing their rights.

The event was sponsored alongside Step Up Savannah as well as Emergent Savannah over on the Savannah State University campus.

“There are a lot of basic rights that people need to be reminded of, these are our rights and these are the boundaries,” says Andrew Young who serves as the executive director of the Georgia chapter.

Exercising the rights of speech in protest or at the voting booth, the list goes on, but issues surrounding them have made headlines this last election year.

“We always have to revisit these principles especially now when everyone has an opinion so it’s important to say what does the Constitution actually say,” asks Young.

This is the second Freedom School the Georgia ACLU has hosted since the beginning of the year. Locally it’s being supported to give those in Savannah a lesson in advocating for fair policing as well as just practices in courts and in government.

“We have a somewhat of an amnesia, we forget that we are citizens and we have a voice, and we have rights and you know it’s easy to turn a blind eye,” says AJ Perez with Emergent Savannah.

It’s that voice Miriam Munn hopes she can use to help neighbors. She’s taking part in the school to take lessons back to her groups that focus on helping those in need.

“If we’re in a situation where we need help whether legally or however, just to be able to tell them or to show them what I’ve learned and what I know and point them in the right direction,” Munn says.