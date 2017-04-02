South Carolina Gamecocks fans disappointed, but not defeated

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WSAV) – The University of South Carolina men’s basketball team competed Saturday in the NCAA’s Final Four, for the first time ever, and fans in the Lowcountry did not take the occasion lightly. More than 200 people gathered at Hickory Tavern on Hilton Head Island to cheer on their state; and although the Gamecocks fell to Gonzaga 73 – 77, these South Carolina fans were not defeated.

“It’s just such a surprise and such a great a great thing for South Carolina alumni like myself, and just fans of the school in general to be able to be able to experience something like this,” said Steve Stauffer, a University of South Carolina alumni.

“South Carolina graduate, and just so excited that we made it to the semi finals.. for the first time ever,” said USC alumna Sandy Knight.

At half time, the Gamecocks were down by quite a few shots, but these fans weren’t fouling out, they cheered for every point and every call that gave the boys in black the ball.

South Carolina came back to tie up the game, and kept it close until the very last second.

Even though Gonzaga took the win, these locals couldn’t be more proud of their state.

“Coastal Carolina won the baseball championship, Clemson won the national championship in football and we have the women’s Gamecocks going to the final two in basketball,” said fan Jeff Dills.

And they’re excited for what’s to come.

“Next year we’ll finish stronger, but I’m very happy for the Gamecocks, and we really have pulled through and like we’ve made a name for ourselves… Frank Martin has really turned around our basketball team,” said Melissa Harrison, a USC alumna.

“This for me, has built a foundation hopefully for things to come, this one won’t be a one year deal; and hopefully we’ll get to go back to the Final Four sooner rather than later,” said Stauffer, “There’s a lot of good talent that hopefully will be looking at South Carolina to come play basketball.”