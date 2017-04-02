Savannah Students Participate in Superintendent’s Bowl Event

Savannah — (WSAV)

Some cadets in Chatham County were put to the test outside of the classroom Saturday.

They represent ROTC Programs from seven high schools. The Army, Navy and Air Force event was an overall competition that included physical fitness, drill and an Academic Bowl. The second annual Superintendent’s Bowl also taught students about team building and endurance.

“Emotional intelligence is an opportunity for them to actually learn decision making skills and not act upon their emotions. And, so having activities like this, they learn about emotional intelligence, team building, getting along with people in work places,” says Ronald Aikens, School to Work Administrator.

This is the second year for the competition sponsored by the College of Career Readiness. Defending champions Beach High School won the overall competition for the second year.