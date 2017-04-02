More than seven fires in one day “worrisome” for Burton FD

BURTON, SC (WSAV) – The Burton Fire District responded to seven fires yesterday afternoon in what fire officials are describing as too close for comfort.

The Burton Fire District responded to seven fires yesterday, four of which were outdoor fires and three of which were possible building fires.

Between 1130am and 4pm the Burton Fire District responded to four outdoors fires resulting from residents not following the Beaufort County Outdoor Burn Ordinance or burning in an unsafe manner. Burton fire officials are urging citizens to read and comply with the county ordinance to avoid fines and other legal actions.

No damages or injuries resulted from the illegal outdoor burning fires.

The Burton Fire District also responded to three possible building fires.

The first fire was reported Capehart Circle when a gas cooking grill caught fire on a back porch next to the home. The resident was able to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher and remove the grill from the porch before firefighters arrived. No damages or injuries resulted.

The second fire was reported just past 8:30pm at the BI-LO shopping center in Port Royal. The small kitchen fire was extinguished by employees prior to arrival of firefighters. Beaufort and Parris Island Fire Department also responded to the scene. No damages or injuries resulted.

While firefighters assisted BI-LO employees another house fire was reported on Falls Rd in the Shell Point area. Firefighters responded but found no fire at the residence.

Burton fire official’s state the day’s events were good news yet worrisome. While no injuries or damages resulted from the day’s fires they were close calls for tragedy; however, fire officials point out that prevention works in reducing damages, but citizens need to do their part by following the ordinance and have both working smoke detectors and home fire extinguishers.

Families or businesses in Burton that would like fire extinguisher training can email safetyed@burtonfd.org.