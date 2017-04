Hilton Head Island — (WSAV)

Authorities are investigating a deadly double shooting at a home on Hilton Head Island.

They say around 6:30 Sunday evening shots were fired at a home on Muddy Creek Road. Two men died on the scene. After a short chase, sheriff’s deputies tracked down a male suspect they believe is responsible for the shooting. So far, no names have been released.

WSAV will continue to follow this story.