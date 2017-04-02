Beaufort County Sheriff’s office searching for missing 56 year-old

HILTON HEAD, SC (WSAV) – Beaufort County sheriff’s deputies are combing Hilton Head for a man that’s been reported missing since early Sunday morning.

At around 6 A.M. the Beaufort County Sheriff Office responded to Wells East, Spanish Wells on Hilton Head in reference to a missing person. He is described as a white male approximately 56 years old.

He is approximately 6 foot and 210 lbs. The office reports that he may be wearing a blue robe.

They add that neighbors should expect heavy police presence in the area.

Anyone with information on this missing person is urged to contact dispatch at 843-524-2777.