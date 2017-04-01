Metro seeking public’s help in credit card theft case

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s West Chatham Precinct detectives seek the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals suspected of theft and fraudulent usage of a stolen credit card.

The theft occurred on December 8, 2016 at the Peace of Mind monument business at 5548 Ogeechee Road. The victim told police a young black male and older black female came into her business. The male distracted the victim while the female went in the back room and stolen the victim’s purse.

Surveillance photos show the two suspects.

Anyone with any information about who these individuals are should contact West Chatham Precinct detectives at (912) 652-6668.

Information may also be relayed to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

