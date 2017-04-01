“Artie the Artist” laid to rest

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – He’s called Savannah’s Rembrandt and today family, friends, and the city of Savannah said goodbye to Arthur Milton better known as Artie the artist.

Milton began his art on Savannah’s River Street. He then went on to be heavily involved in the art community. He entered the Savannah College of Art and Design and became the first male in the first graduating class in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts. He later served in SCAD’s presidential office. He was a face for the college and for Savannah for decades.

Services were held at Tremont Temple Baptist

“His integrity, his character, it was always in tune, it was never besmirched, it was never maligned and it was always in order. So to the family you do have a lot to be proud of, Artie leaves a wonderful legacy amongst us, and amongst the citizens of the city for Savannah, Georgia,” says ILA President and Milton’s friend Timothy Mackey.

Milton was laid to rest at the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.