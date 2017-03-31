The Savannah Quill hosts Story Time with Authors J’miah Nabawi and Adam Messer

The Savannah Quill connects writers and readers with the intent of promoting literacy.
This weekend, join storyteller J’miah Nabawi and author Adam Messer for Story Time at The Front Porch in Pooler for ‘Story Time.’

More details:
Saturday, April 1
10 am – noon
The Front Porch (215 W. Collins Street, Pooler)

J’miah Nabawi will perform his new book NahNah Binyah’s
Talking Sweet Potatoes. Adam Messer will read his upcoming book “Bill the Long-Necked Dragon”

Free Admission!

Win! NahNah Binyah’s Talking Sweet Potatoes Autographed copy when you Buy & Review on Kindle! http://amzn.to/2lVSoz3

Everyone will get a free coloring page of Bill the Long-Necked Dragon.

