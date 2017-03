Easter is right around the corner.

Your family is invited to attend a FREE Community Easter Carnival next Saturday, April 8, from 11:00am – 2:00 pm in Baldwin Park- that’s at Atlantic Ave. and East 41st St.

Come out to enjoy egg hunts, games, prizes, face painting, crafts, food, music, and more!

The event is sponsored by The New Covenant Church and Preschool of Savannah.

For more information, call: (912) 232-7012 or (912) 232-5658.