Jesup (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a home in Jesup.

We’re told the blaze began shortly after 5:00 Thursday evening in a single story home on the 100 block of Bethlehem Street. Officials say no one injuries have been reported and no one was inside at the time.

A total of five departments collaborated to get the fire under control.

The cause is still trying to be determined at this time.