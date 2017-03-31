Energy assistance available for Chatham County neighbors

Savannah (WSAV) – Neighbors in need of help can apply for the remaining appointments for energy assistance in Chatham County Saturday April 1, 2017. All appointments must be made by either phone or online starting at 7:00PM. The call in number for appointments is (912) 721-7910 and the online link for appointments can be found here.

Individuals who received assistance between November 1, 2016 and March 22, 2017 are not eligible. The number of appointments available is around 700.

To qualify, a family’s annual income must be less than or equal to 60 percent of the median income for a Georgia family. For a household of one, the income threshold is $21,881; the income threshold for a household of five is $48,812. All applicants will be asked to provide the following items:

Recent copies of all utility sources, excluding water. For example, electric and gas bill (natural or bottle).

Social Security cards for each member of the household,

Proof of Citizenship for each member of the household and

Proof of Income for the last 30 days for each adult member of the household. (Ex: paycheck stub, letter granting public assistance, recent bank and profit and loss statement, etc.)

Social Security or unemployment benefits for all applicable members of the household.

All applicants will be required to sign consent to release information form allowing the state to retrieve energy usage data from their energy provider and to provide proof of bill payment.