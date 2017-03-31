Alternative routes announced after I-85 bridge collapse in Atlanta

Due to Thursday night’s bridge collapse on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, the Georgia Department of Transportation has announced road closures and alternative routes.

The DOT is closing I-85 from the I-75/Brookwood split to the North Druid Hills exit. For those normally using northbound I-85, those drivers will now use northbound I-75 at Brookwood near 17th Street. Southbound I-85 drivers will be diverted to State Road 400.

The express lanes on I-85 will be limited only to transit vehicles and high occupancy vehicle with three or more people for the next few days.

MARTA also announced it is expanding rail service for anyone who can use that as an alternative to driving.

Drivers in the area are also encouraged to use navigation apps until I-85 reopens.

Check the Georgia DOT’s website the latest on closures and new routes.