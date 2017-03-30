World War II hero being laid to rest today

Beaufort (WSAV) – A memorial and burial service is underway at Beaufort National Cemetery for CPT Albert Schlegel.

CPT Schlegel was killed during World War II and his remains were recently discovered overseas and airlifted back to his family Monday night. A memorial was held in his honor at the Mighty Eighth Museum in Pooler Wednesday.

