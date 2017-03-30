Statesboro Police arrest man for child molestation and rape of toddler

By Published:

Statesboro (WSAV/SPD) – A Statesboro man is behind bars after authorities say he molested and raped a two year-old girl.

The Statesboro Police Department responded to a residence on Sandy Way Wednesday about a possible child molestation and rape incident.

Investigators say they found Chandler Powell to have had inappropriate sexual contact with a two-year-old girl. The toddler was transported to the East Georgia Regional Medical Center for treatment.

We’re told Powell was arrested without incident and transported to the Bulloch County Jail to await further court action.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information contact the Statesboro Police Department at (912) 764-9911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s