Statesboro Police arrest man for child molestation and rape of toddler

Statesboro (WSAV/SPD) – A Statesboro man is behind bars after authorities say he molested and raped a two year-old girl.

The Statesboro Police Department responded to a residence on Sandy Way Wednesday about a possible child molestation and rape incident.

Investigators say they found Chandler Powell to have had inappropriate sexual contact with a two-year-old girl. The toddler was transported to the East Georgia Regional Medical Center for treatment.

We’re told Powell was arrested without incident and transported to the Bulloch County Jail to await further court action.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information contact the Statesboro Police Department at (912) 764-9911.