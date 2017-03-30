Senate sends medical marijuana expansion to Deal

(ATLANTA) – Georgia lawmakers have voted to expand access to medical cannabis by adding six new diagnoses to the list of qualifying conditions.

The Senate voted 45-6 to agree with the House and send the bill to the governor’s desk.

Sen. Ben Watson, R-Savannah, sponsored the bill and called on the federal government to “tear down the wall” to additional research by changing the classification of marijuana.

Rep. Allen Peake, R-Macon, led the expansion effort and as the bill got its final vote he said that he was grateful that lawmakers could cooperate on such an important bill.

Peake said that he has “every expectation” that the governor will sign the bill. Republican Gov. Nathan Deal has in said in the past that he could support limited expansion of the program.