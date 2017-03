Savannah (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested 17-year-old Byron Kenneth Gilland earlier today for reckless conduct.

Back on November 18, 2016, a 16-year-old male was at a friend’s house in the 900 block of Debbie Road. While there, Gilland’s actions led to the 16-year-old receiving second degree burns.

We’re told Gilland turned himself in at SCMPD headquarters and was charged with reckless conduct.