Our Hometown: Punt, Pass, and Kick Contest returns to Gerogia Southern Spring Game activities

The Georgia Southern Eagles are gearing up for their big Spring Football game this Saturday, April 1, in Paulson Stadium!

Little eagles, here’s your chance to get in on the fun… but you have to register by TODAY because participation is limited!

The Punt, Pass and Kick Contest Returns to this year’s activities.

Boys and girls ages 5 to 12 will have a chance to showcase their football skills on the field before the game.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m.

The competition starts at 9.

The event is FREE and every child gets a T-shirt.

The winners will receive their very own trophy!

Click here for more information.