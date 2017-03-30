Meat free for Lent? Try Chef Karla Williams’ Sicilian Style Mahi-Mahi & Salsa

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We’re giving you meat free recipe ideas every Thursday during Lent. This week it’s Chef Karla kicks up your mahi-mahi with a special jerk rub and a Sicilian Salsa that adds just the kick of flavor to keep you coming back for more.
Sicilian Style Mahi-Mahi
Ingredients:
4 each Fresh catch, 4 ounces each
Spice Rub:
1 Tablespoon Garlic powder
1 Tablespoon Dried basil
1 teaspoon Fennel, ground
¼ teaspoon Crushed red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon Lemon pepper
Salsa:
¼ cup Black olives, pitted, chopped
1 cup Tomatoes, diced
¼ cup Basil, chopped
3 each Garlic cloves, minced
¼ teaspoon Cayenne pepper
2 Tablespoons Olive oil
1 each Lemon, juiced
Method:
- To make the spice rub; mix together garlic powder, basil, fennel, red pepper flakes, salt, and lemon pepper.
- Generously sprinkle both sides of each filet with spice rub.
- To make the salsa; in a bowl, mix together olives, tomatoes, basil, garlic, cayenne, oil, and lemon juice.
- Grill or sear the filets turning once, until caramelized, firm to touch, about 3-4 minutes per side. Or until the internal temperature reaches 140 degrees.
- Finish cooking the catch in the oven at 375 degrees for 3-5 minutes.
- Serve the salsa over the grilled filet.
Chef’s Note: This dish is also using salmon or swordfish too.
Serves: 4
Calories: 200
**For the demonstration Chef Karla served the Mahi-Mahi on a bed of arugula.