Help the Oregon Zoo name otter pups

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Zoo wants the public to help vote on the names of two new otter pups born at the zoo four weeks ago.

Vote will be accepted here through April 5 and the names will be announced April 6.One of the pups is a boy and the other is a girl. Their mother’s name is Tilly and they weigh about two pounds each.

For the female pup, keepers are considering the following names (and nicknames):

-Abiqua (Abby): a Pudding River tributary originating in the Cascades foothills near Lookout Mountain.

-Calapooia (Cali): a Willamette tributary that flows generally northwest from its source near Tidbits Mountain.

-Nehalem (Nellie): a river that flows nearly 120 miles from the Coast Range down to Nehalem Bay.

For the male pup, keepers have narrowed it down to the following:

-Nestucca (Tucker): a forested river near the coast, known for its steelhead and salmon.

– John Day (J.D.): a Columbia tributary that is undammed along its entire 284 miles — the third-longest free-flowing river in the contiguous U.S.

-Wallooskee (Skeeter): a 10-mile tributary of the Youngs River in northwest Oregon.