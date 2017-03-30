Deal issues state of emergency amid I-85 bridge collapse

ATLANTA, Ga. – Georgia Governor Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency Thursday night in Fulton County after the I-85 bridge collapsed from a massive fire in Atlanta.

“The state is mobilizing all available resources to ensure public safety and minimize disruption of traffic as we continue emergency response efforts,” Deal said. “The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is coordinating response efforts with the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and other state and local officials. As this safety investigation and bridge assessment continues, we encourage the public to avoid the affected area, remain patient and allow first responders to perform their jobs. We will continue updating the public on alternative traffic routes and other information as it becomes available.”

Those departments held a press conference later in the evening saying they’re is working on a plan to help drivers get to and from where they need to go.

As of now, crews cannot conduct any investigation or assessments as the scene is still too hot for anyone to go near.

Their primary concern is helping people reach their destination and they recommend people make according travel plans.

Officials say they people should avoid the area as best as possible.

All state government agencies in Metro Atlanta will delay opening until 10 a.m. Friday.

Again, crews are working to put together an extensive detour plan and can’t say how long it will take to correct or when those areas will be reopened.

There will be an update in the morning and we’ll bring you the latest as soon as possible.