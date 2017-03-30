Atlanta interstate fire and bridge collapse

ATLANTA, Ga. (WXIA) A busy and stressful scene for firefighters in Atlanta after a massive fire force a bridge to collapses on Interstate 85 near Piedmonst Road

Reports said flames are erupting underneath the interstate and black smoke is billowing under all sides near the Buford-Spring Connector.

Reports also said both north and south bound lanes are shut down.

Multiple fires crews are responding and have hoses shooting water over the roadway into the fire.

(Photo Credit: WXIA)

