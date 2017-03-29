Wildfire burns 250 acres, destroys home in southeast Georgia

By Published:

Nahunta (AP) – Fire crews are battling a wildfire in southeast Georgia that has burned 250 acres of woodlands and destroyed one home.

Georgia Forestry Commission spokeswoman Wendy Burnett said firefighters in Brantley County had the blaze 80 percent contained Wednesday morning. She said families were evacuated from about 25 homes as the fire spread Tuesday evening, but no one was injured.

The fire broke out Tuesday near Nahunta, about 90 miles southwest of Savannah. Burnett said a prescribed fire was being conducted near where the wildfire started, but she said investigators have not determined if there’s a connection.

Burnett said forestry officials are expecting an active fire season. Conditions are abnormally dry in much of southern and central Georgia, while portions of north Georgia are in extreme to severe drought.

