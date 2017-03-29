Tour the Guardian of Port Royal Sound

By Published:

Did you know? – In 1898 Fort Fremont, on St. Helena Island, was the strategic defense for Port Royal Sound & the U.S. Naval Base at Parris Island.  Beaufort County & The Friends of Fort Fremont are working to preserve this historic landmark.  Free docent-led tours on the fourth Saturday of each month start at 10:30am at the St. Helena Library. See a scale model of Fort Fremont from 1898 and travel down Land’s End Road to walk through the Fort’s remains.  For more info, visit FortFremont.org or call the library at 843-255-6487.

