Testing drone safety using dummies & pork ribs

Whether you’re in a gusty, turbulent environment or just happen to have a battery failure, what happens when a drone that’s flying in the air falls unexpectedly?

Students at the University of Syracuse are using drones, pork ribs, and dummies specially equipped with sensors to find out.

“We have sensors from the head to the neck and also to the chest so, by dropping the drone on the dummy it’s going to give us impact. So, basically we can get a kinetic energy out of these and we can quantify the data later on,” explains graduate student Samuel Banahene.

Dropping the drones from 25 ft in the air from different angles let the students see various ways someone could get seriously hurt.