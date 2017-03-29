Strangers buy lunch for Johnson High School teachers, students

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor

Being nice goes a long way. All it takes is a kind gesture to brighten someone’s day.

LaBronza Cotton knows that first hand. He works with special needs students at Johnson High School.

He posted a picture and caption to Facebook yesterday that reads:

‘Alright Facebook family, these two gentlemen at Wendy’s Restaurant on Victory Drive purchased myself, my coworkers, and all of our kids from Johnson High School lunches on a field  outing! God is so good y’all and thankful to those gentlemen’

Mr. Cotton says he forgot the gentlemen’s names but they were extremely nice. In all, they paid for the meals of eight students and three staff members- Mr. Cotton, Mrs. Baker, and Mr. Peterson all captured wearing big smiles!

