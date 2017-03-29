Savannah Music Festival, Art & Threatre in Do Savannah Magazine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Week two of the Savannah Music Festival looks to be better than ever! Get details, plus the skinny on Savannah Repertory Theatre, Neal Slavin at the Jepson and the Davenport House’s April Walking Tours.

What: Savannah Repertory Theatre presents “Vampire Lesbians of Sodom”

When: April 5th through April 15th, evening and matinee shows

Where: Club One on Jefferson St.

Cost: $25; mature audiences

Info: savannahrep.com, whatsup@savannahrep.org

What: Savannah Rep fundraising gala with cabaret show by Charles Busch

When: April 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Savannah Rep’s PLAYShop at 980 Industry Drive

Cost: $75-$125

Info: savannahrep.com, whatsup@savannahrep.org

What: Neal Slavin: Groups in America

When: April 1 through July 9

Where: Jepson Center, 207 W. York St.

Cost: Free for members; admission price vary for non-members

Info: telfair.org

What: Early Bird’s Preservation Walking Tour of the Landmark Historic District’s East Side

When: 8 a.m. every Saturday in April

Where: Davenport House Museum on East State Street

Cost: $21

Info: davenporthousemuseum.org, 912-236-8097