Savannah Music Festival, Art & Threatre in Do Savannah Magazine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Week two of the Savannah Music Festival looks to be better than ever! Get details, plus the skinny on Savannah Repertory Theatre, Neal Slavin at the Jepson and the Davenport House’s April Walking Tours.
What: Savannah Repertory Theatre presents “Vampire Lesbians of Sodom”
When: April 5th through April 15th, evening and matinee shows
Where: Club One on Jefferson St.
Cost: $25; mature audiences
Info: savannahrep.com, whatsup@savannahrep.org
What: Savannah Rep fundraising gala with cabaret show by Charles Busch
When: April 9 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Savannah Rep’s PLAYShop at 980 Industry Drive
Cost: $75-$125
Info: savannahrep.com, whatsup@savannahrep.org
What: Neal Slavin: Groups in America
When: April 1 through July 9
Where: Jepson Center, 207 W. York St.
Cost: Free for members; admission price vary for non-members
Info: telfair.org
What: Early Bird’s Preservation Walking Tour of the Landmark Historic District’s East Side
When: 8 a.m. every Saturday in April
Where: Davenport House Museum on East State Street
Cost: $21
Info: davenporthousemuseum.org, 912-236-8097